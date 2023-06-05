Imphal: Groups in violence-hit Manipur have decided to temporarily suspend the month-long blockades along National Highway-2 that connects Imphal with Dimapur in Nagaland.

This decision of temporarily lifting the blockade was taken hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the people of Manipur to lift blockades.

My sincerest appeal to the people of Manipur is to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2 Highway, so that food, medicines, Petrol/Diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people.



I also request that Civil Society Organisations do the needful in bringing… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 4, 2023

The Union Minister on Sunday appealed to the people of Manipur to lift the blockades from National Highway-2 so that basic and essential goods such as food, medicines and fuel can reach the state.

The Kuki groups in Manipur stated that the temporary lifting of the blockades along the national highway 2 was a “goodwill gesture.”

It may be mentioned that NH-2 remained blocked since May 3 by Kuki organisations to protest against the clashes between the sections of Meitei and Kuki communities.

However, the temporary lifting of the blockade by the Kuki groups came with a set of conditions.

The Kuki groups stated that only the vehicles transporting essential commodities, escorted by central forces, would be allowed to pass through and the blockade will be suspended for a period of only four hours daily from 10 am till 2pm.

The groups have also warned the government that they will be compelled to look into the matter if the villages belonging to the community are further “targeted by armed Meitei miscreants”.

