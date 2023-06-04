Home Ministry appoints three-member committee to probe Manipur violence

A month after ethnic violence engulfed Manipur leading to the death of nearly 100 people and displacing thousands, the Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a 3-member panel led by Ajai Lamba, former chief justice of Gauhati High Court. Retired IAS Himanshu Shekhar Das and IPS Aloka Prabhakar are the two other members.

The commission will not only look into the reasons that caused the unrest following the ATSUM rally on May 3, but it will also look into whether there were any lapses or dereliction of duty by officials and the adequacy of measures taken to counter the violence. The committee will be based out of Imphal and must submit their report within six months.

Manipur has been in a state of unrest for the past month, with arson and property damage reported across several parts of the state. Thousands continue to live in shelter camps and the internet remains suspended.

Despite army presence, insurgent groups and mobs have continued to cause widescale damage and the state remains on the edge. Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state recently and promised swift and decisive action against those involved in the violence.

