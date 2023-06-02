New Delhi: Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Thursday termed the situation in violence-hit Manipur “explosive” and held the BJP-led state government as well as the Union home ministry responsible for the “mayhem” there.
The former Union minister attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for being busy campaigning in Karnataka rather than trying to resolve the conflict which was primarily ethnic in nature.
The prime minister was then busy inaugurating the new Parliament building instead of immediately intervening into the crisis, he said in a statement.
“The explosive situation in Manipur is threatening the unity of the state and the country. This also reflects serious trust deficit not only in the state administration led by BJP but also the laxity on the part of the Union home ministry,” Moily said.
The home minister should take a cue from the statement of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan that the turmoil was due to “ethnic clashes” and not an anti-insurgency issue, and proceed to deal the situation for reconciliation.
“The home minister’s visit to Imphal has totally failed to understand the ground realities and reflects the failure to understand the situation in a proper perspective. The authorities need to respond to the undeniably complex situation by addressing the concerns of local communities impartially and with maximum restraint from the security forces,” Moily said.
The state government and the Union home ministry are squarely responsible for the present “mayhem” in Manipur, he alleged.
Ethnic clashes, which have claimed over 75 lives, first broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.
Around 140 columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, comprising over 10,000 personnel, besides those from other paramilitary forces had to be deployed to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state.
Also Read | Designer Robert Naorem seeks global attention on Manipur crisis
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: VPP chief to wage war against corruption, excess govt expenses
- JJM takes flight: Assam now has 50 pc functional household tap connections
- Taxis, buses to go ‘odd-even’ way in Shillong’s Khyndailad area
- World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana
- Manipur situation ‘explosive’; govt responsible for ‘mayhem’: Moily
- India will not fence cheetah habitats: Govt panel chief