Army to seize weapons and enforce SoO in Manipur

Kohima: The Indian Army is seeking the consensus of stakeholders in organising intelligence-based combing operations across violence-hit Manipur to prevent inimical elements from accessing arms and ammunition.

Security forces have identified the enforcement of SoO or MoU provisions and de-weaponisation as focal points for restoring peace in the state, as per reports.

The army has mobilised dedicated columns and alerted intelligence sources to ensure quick action on receipt of input for early recovery of weapons are also carrying out surprise checks of the SoO camps is also being undertaken.

During his four-day visit to Manipur, home minister Amit Shah had appealed for immediate handing over of seized weapons and ammunition to the police.

He further said that SoO agreements must be abided by cadres to maintain peace in the state.

