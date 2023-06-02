Army to seize weapons and enforce SoO in Manipur

Kohima: The Indian Army is seeking the consensus of stakeholders in organising intelligence-based combing operations across violence-hit Manipur to prevent inimical elements from accessing arms and ammunition.
Security forces have identified the enforcement of SoO or MoU provisions and de-weaponisation as focal points for restoring peace in the state, as per reports.
The army has mobilised dedicated columns and alerted intelligence sources to ensure quick action on receipt of input for early recovery of weapons are also carrying out surprise checks of the SoO camps is also being undertaken.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
During his four-day visit to Manipur, home minister Amit Shah had appealed for immediate handing over of seized weapons and ammunition to the police.
He further said that SoO agreements must be abided by cadres to maintain peace in the state.
Also Read | Over 140 weapons surrendered in Manipur after Amit Shah’s appeal
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Silchar body writes to Mizoram CM alleging hostility against non-Mizos
- Army to seize weapons and enforce SoO in Manipur
- Asian Games ready? Manipur judoka Shushila Devi is running relief camp
- IIT Guwahati ranks 6 globally in Sustainable Development Goal
- Tripura court convicts all 4 accused in bank manager’s murder in 2019
- Is the ISRO planning for another Mars mission?