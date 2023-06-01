Ukhrul: Ramreichan Keishing has been elected as the new president of Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS) until 2026.

Keishing was elected as the new president during the general election of the apex Tangkhul students’ body held at TNL hall in Ukhrul district headquarters on Wednesday when he defeated his lone rival Yuimi Vashum by a narrow margin of 36 votes.

A total of 469 votes were cast, of which Keishing secured 248 votes while Vashum got 212 votes.

Keishing, who hails from Phungyar village in Kamjong district, will be the 22nd president of the student apex body. His rival Vashum is a resident of Talui village, Ukhrul district.

Meanwhile, Omri Ningshen and Thanyui Chithung have been elected as vice-president and speaker of TKS respectively.

Soon after the result declaration, the oath-taking and handing-over of certificates for the president-elect and the other two were held.

