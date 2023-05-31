Imphal: Acclaimed Filmmaker Haobam Paban Kumar has called the prevailing communal situation in Manipur ‘unfortunate’. “We should all join hands to restore peace and normalcy so that the upcoming generations do not have a sad future,” he appealed.
Paban Kumar said, “I never thought that the current issue would turn communal. Any issue with a communal touch always has lasting impacts, and this issue, if not solved in time, will give a lasting negative impact to the future generation.”
He further stated, “Manipur is like a mini-India and we as a citizen of the state, irrespective of whichever community one belongs to, should try to bring an amicable solution. Even the mainland Indians dwelling in Manipur should not remain a silent spectator during such critical times, and should join in to restore peace in the State.”
He added that in the larger interest of the people of state, we all should work together. The news reports of the present situation as shared on social media and the mainland media, somehow, seem to lack ground reality and bring out a narrative based on religion, he added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He further said that in Manipur, there has never been any occurrence of such incidents based on religion as religion has never been a major concern or a barrier in our society. The present issue is quite different from those narratives and the comments made without knowing the ground reality need to be checked. At this moment, all citizens of the country need to put effort to solve the present situation to bring peace and tranquility in the state, he appealed.
It may be mentioned Haobam Paban Kumar is an Indian filmmaker from Manipur. Kumar’s films and documentaries have been screened in several places across the globe. His debut feature film Loktak Lairembee (Lady of the Lake) won the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation at the 64th National Film Awards 2017. He also won the German Star of India at the 14th Indian Film Festival in Stuttgart, Germany for the film in 2017. Kumar’s documentary AFSPA 1958 in 2006 was one of the highly critical and widely appreciated films across the globe for his daredevil attempt to showcase the harsh reality of the ill effects of Armed Forces Special Power Act in Manipur.
Also Read | Manipur: Shah to visit Moreh on Myanmar border, review security measures
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur violence: Willingness to reconcile is the only way forward
- ‘Fall armyworm’ infestation damages maize crop in Arunachal
- Nepal PM Prachanda leaves for India on four-day visit
- Manipur needs peace; current issue not religion related: Paban Kumar
- OTT programmes to carry anti-tobacco warnings
- Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi thinks he knows more than God, calls him ‘specimen’