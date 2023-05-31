Imphal: Acclaimed Filmmaker Haobam Paban Kumar has called the prevailing communal situation in Manipur ‘unfortunate’. “We should all join hands to restore peace and normalcy so that the upcoming generations do not have a sad future,” he appealed.

Paban Kumar said, “I never thought that the current issue would turn communal. Any issue with a communal touch always has lasting impacts, and this issue, if not solved in time, will give a lasting negative impact to the future generation.”

He further stated, “Manipur is like a mini-India and we as a citizen of the state, irrespective of whichever community one belongs to, should try to bring an amicable solution. Even the mainland Indians dwelling in Manipur should not remain a silent spectator during such critical times, and should join in to restore peace in the State.”

He added that in the larger interest of the people of state, we all should work together. The news reports of the present situation as shared on social media and the mainland media, somehow, seem to lack ground reality and bring out a narrative based on religion, he added.

He further said that in Manipur, there has never been any occurrence of such incidents based on religion as religion has never been a major concern or a barrier in our society. The present issue is quite different from those narratives and the comments made without knowing the ground reality need to be checked. At this moment, all citizens of the country need to put effort to solve the present situation to bring peace and tranquility in the state, he appealed.

It may be mentioned Haobam Paban Kumar is an Indian filmmaker from Manipur. Kumar’s films and documentaries have been screened in several places across the globe. His debut feature film Loktak Lairembee (Lady of the Lake) won the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation at the 64th National Film Awards 2017. He also won the German Star of India at the 14th Indian Film Festival in Stuttgart, Germany for the film in 2017. Kumar’s documentary AFSPA 1958 in 2006 was one of the highly critical and widely appreciated films across the globe for his daredevil attempt to showcase the harsh reality of the ill effects of Armed Forces Special Power Act in Manipur.

