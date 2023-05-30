Shah to meet Manipur leaders, visit riot-hit Churachandpur

Imphal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a mission to restore peace in strife-torn Manipur, will hold a series of meetings with political and civil society leaders from both the Meitei and Kuki communities and visit Churachandpur, the site of some of the worst rioting earlier this month, on Tuesday.

Shah, who flew in to Imphal last night accompanied by home secretary, had held a meeting with chief minister N Biren Singh, as well some of his cabinet colleagues, intelligence and security officials on Monday late night to take stock of the situation.

The meeting, sources said, decided on a series of relief measures as well as steps to augment supplies in this north-eastern state to cool down prices of essential commodities which have soared since ethnic violence began earlier this month.

Sources said Kuki leaders and MLAs, many of whom had left for neighbouring states, may be flown in for talks with him.

Kukis have been demanding a separate administration for districts they live in, failing which they have also asked for President’s rule being imposed on the state.

Manipur, afflicted by ethnic conflict for nearly a month witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and firing between militants and security forces on Sunday, after a relative lull for several weeks.

The death toll from clashes since ethnic rioting began on May 3 has gone up to 80 according to officials.

