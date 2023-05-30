Imphal: Ranjita Golmei, general secretary of Kabui Mothers’ Association (KAMA), said that the cause for the violent clashes that started on May 3 in Manipur was due to “misunderstanding” between two communities.

She said, “The situation has intensified to a large extent because of the misunderstandings. We, all the communities, have been living together peacefully and lovingly in Manipur since time immemorial irrespective of whether we are from Naga, Meitei, Pangal, Kabui or Kuki or other communities.”

Golmei stated, “As general secretary of KAMA, I would like to appeal to the Prime Minister and Home Minister at the Centre to bring back normalcy in the state as soon as possible.”

Expressing concern over the present condition of the displaced people, She said, “How long the displaced people will live in the relief centres? Testing the patience of the affected people is not a good thing.”

She further appealed to the government to clear “blockades across the national highways” as they hinder transport and lead to the “non-availability and price rise of essential items”.

Golmei appealed to the national media to not misrepresent the Manipur crisis as an issue between Christians and non-Christians.

She further urged citizens and the Government of India to work together to clear misunderstandings and achieve an “amicable solution” for the restoration of peace in the state.

