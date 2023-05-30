Imphal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to violence-hit Manipur, will meet the legislators and civil society organisations of Kuki community in Churachandpur district on Tuesday.
According to reliable sources, Amit Shah was expected to meet the representatives of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) at about noon and later hold a meeting with the Kuki MLAs.
“We have two points of demand during the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. First, we demand a total separation from the Government of Manipur and secondly, we demand the immediate imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur and the sacking of N Biren Singh led-government, as there is no law and order in the state,” said Ginza Vualzong, spokesperson, ITLF.
As per sources, six legislators from Churachandpur district will be meeting the Union Home minister and reiterated their support for separate administration demand.
“We will be calling for judicial as well as CBI inquiry for the conflict in Manipur. And most importantly, we are making a political move,” a local MLA said on the condition od anonymity.
During his visit, Shah will also be apprised of the situation by the district BJP party members besides meeting with the student bodies from the community.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah flew to Manipur on Monday and reached the Imphal Airport at 9:20 pm. He was received by chief minister N Biren Singh along with MoS for Home Nityainand Rai and Sambit Patra, National Spokesperson, BJP, cabinet ministers, chief secretary Vineet Joshi, security adviser Kuldip Singh and DGP, Manipur.
Later, Shah held a detailed discussion at the CM’s secretariat and a series of decisions were taken to restore normalcy and bring peace to the state at the earliest.
The ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur, which began on May 3, have so far claimed 80 lives and injured people, besides massive loss of property.
