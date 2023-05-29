Imphal: World Boxing-champion Laishram Sarita Devi said that the ongoing crisis in Manipur has been portrayed to the outside world with false narratives by the national media.

She said, “Manipur issue is being misrepresented outside of the state. The issue is between two particular communities, and not between Meitei Hindus and Christians as it is being portrayed by the national media.”

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Speaking on the issue, Sarita Devi said that it is heartbreaking to witness Manipur turning from a peaceful state to a violence-hit one. She said, “Our lives have been drastically affected and disturbed. As a player, I always dream of Manipur as a drug-free peaceful society for our youths.”

She further stated that it is very unfortunate for the rest of the world to view the current issue as a clash between Hindus and Christians or Meitei Hindus against the tribals, and the national media should not portray the course of events like that also.

Sarita said, “It is quite common to have misunderstandings and issues between members of a family, and Manipur’s present scenario should be treated like this instead of portraying the issue as of Hindus versus tribals or Meiteis.”

The world-champion boxer hoped that the Manipur issue would be resolved through dialogues. She also appealed to people from both the Meitei and Kuki communities to calm down and hope for peace.

Laishram Sarita Devi is an Indian boxer from Manipur. She is a national champion and a former world champion in the lightweight class. In 2009, she was awarded Arjuna Award by the Government of India for her achievements.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Manipur: Army arrests 3 armed miscreants at New Checkon

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









