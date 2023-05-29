Imphal: At least 25 miscreants with arms, ammunition and grenades have been rounded up by Indian Army and para-military forces across ethnic-strife riven Manipur, officials said on Monday.
A spokesperson for the defence forces said a number of people were detained with weapons after fresh incidents of firing and clashes broke out in and around Imphal valley.
“During operations in Sansabi, Gwaltabi, Shabunkhol, Khunao in Imphal East, Army apprehended 22 miscreants with weapons and other war like stores. Five 12 bore double barrel rifles, three single barrel rifles, one country made weapon with double bore and one muzzle loaded weapon were recovered,” he said in a statement.
In Imphal city, a mobile check post stopped a car with three passengers on Sunday night, he added.
“On being stopped, the miscreants got down from the car and attempted to flee. All three miscreants were however apprehended by alert troops on ground,” he said.
One INSAS Rifle with magazine, 60 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, one Chinese hand grenade and one detonator were also recovered, he added.
In all 25 miscreants were caught and handed over, along with weapons and munitions, to Manipur Police.
