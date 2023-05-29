Ukhrul: The apex body of the Tangkhul community-Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an early resolution of the Indo-Naga Peace Dialogue within the bilateral principles of the 3rd August Indo-Naga Framework Agreement while recognising integration, flag and constitution as the inalienable right of the Naga people.

In a memorandum submitted to PM Modi through the deputy commissioner of Ukhrul district, the TNL also stated that no form of “separate administration” will be imposed on any of the districts or areas under the jurisdiction of Tangkhul Naga Long.

While reaffirming the 2005 Camp-Hebron Resolution, the apex Naga body also fully re-endorsed the mandate given to the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) to negotiate with the Government of India on behalf of the Naga people to resolve the Indo-Naga international armed conflict on the basis of the historical rights of the Naga nation.

“We reiterate our collective 3rd August Indo-Naga Framework Agreement 2015 signed between the Government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) and the bilateral principles of ‘shared sovereignty’ and ‘co-existence of two entities’ as agreed thereupon,” said TNL President David K Shimray.

In the memorandum, TNL also reminded the assurance made by the Center to resolve the Indo-Naga political issue within 18 months to “mark not merely the end of a problem, but the beginning of a new future”.

“May it also be reaffirmed herein that historically, the Nagas were never part of India or Burma (Myanmar), having never executed any document of accession or merger agreement with either of the two nations, and more so as Article 1 of the UN Charter calls on all nations to have ‘respect for the principle of equal rights and self determination of peoples’ and the common Article 1 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) 1966 and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) 1966 ensures that ‘all people have the right to self-determination’,” it added.

