Manipur: As Manipur struggles to maintain peace and harmony, the villages of Sugnu and Serou of Kakching District witnessed violent clashes on Sunday. Swiftly jumping into action, the Indian army rescued stranded villagers of both the Meitei and Kuki communities from the troubled areas.
In a major evacuation drive organised by the Army and Assam Rifles in coordination with police, state administration and civil society organisations, nearly 2,000 Meitei villagers were rescued from Serou, the Defence PRO said in a statement.
The evacuees were sheltered at the Pangaltabi Relief Camp.
The Army said that 328 Kuki villagers were safely transported from Sugnu to Sajik Tampak.
While army-operated UAVs provided aerial surveillance, Mine Protected Vehicles and Area Domination Patrols were deployed to ensure safe evacuation. The army also provided medical services as and when required, the Army said.
328 Kuki villagers were safely transported from Sugnu to Sajik Tampak.
Personnel of Assam Rifles and the Army said that they remain “committed to undertake people friendly operations and ensure safety of all citizens”. They also requested Manipur citizens to shun violence and work together for peace-keeping in the state.
