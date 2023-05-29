Imphal: In a major breakthrough, Army apprehended three persons with arms and ammunition on Sunday at New Checkon in Manipur’s Imphal East District.
Acting on inputs from intelligence about a plot to attack security forces around City Convention Centre, Imphal East District, the Army set up Mobile Vehicle Check Posts (MVCP) in the area and apprehended the three armed miscreants.
On May 28, the Army installed multiple Mobile Vehicle Check Posts (MVCP) in the suspected area. At 7:30 pm in the area, a suspicious Maruti Alto car carrying four passengers approached an MVCP. On being stopped by authorities conducting scrutiny, the suspects attempted to flee the scene.
However, alert army troops patrolling the area apprehended the miscreants and avoided any untoward incident in the area. They also seized arms and ammunition from the arrested persons.
One INSAS Rifle with magazine, sixty rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, one Chinese hand-grenade and one detonator were also recovered.
Meanwhile, all three arrested have been handed over to Manipur police for further interrogation.
