New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent violence in Manipur, saying that the PM has “not uttered a word” on the matter and just to remind him, he holds the “metaphoric Sengol” in his hand.
Clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.
In a tweet, Chidambaram said it is more than three weeks since violence broke out in Manipur and at least 75 people are dead.
“The Hon’ble PM has not uttered a word so far. Nor has he made an appeal for peace and harmony. Just to remind him, he holds the metaphoric Sengol in his hand,” the former home minister said.
His remarks come amid a war of words between the Congress and the BJP over the history of the Sengol with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying it was a symbol of the transfer of power from the British in 1947 and should have gotten its due respect after Independence, but was kept on display as a “walking stick” at Anand Bhawan in Prayagraj.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Congress has claimed there was no documentary evidence of Lord Mountbatten, C Rajagopalachari and Jawaharlal Nehru describing the Sengol as a symbol of transfer of power from the British to India.
In another tweet, Chidambaram said, “Tiruvalluvar put ‘righteous rule’ (depicted by the Sengol) as one among four virtues of the ruler/ The other three are: Welfare, compassion and protecting the weak (poor). In Kural: 546, the poet also cautioned that the ruler will be victorious only if the ‘Sengol’ did not bend.”
“That is ancient wisdom for India in 2023,” he said.
Also Read | Manipur: Over 3,300 candidates appear for UPSC prelims in Imphal
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Rahul Gandhi gets new passport, set to travel to US on Monday
- ISRO begins countdown for launch of navigation satellite
- New Songs Sunday: Arlo Parks, Monaleo and more!
- Naga students to protest against destruction of historic building
- Eviction drive in Assam’s Orang National Park to clear animal corridor
- Meghalaya: AAP makes foray in Garo Hills; Omillo K Sangma joins party