Imphal: Manipur Police have arrested four persons for committing arson in the New Checkon area of Imphal East.

Local sources confirmed that on the night of May 26, four people, of which three were RAF personnel, attacked a beef shop in the New Checkon area and allegedly tried to set it on fire. According to sources, the RAF personnel were in civilian clothing and were being driven by a local, who has also been arrested.

The three RAF personnel, who were suspended with immediate effect, are Kuldip Singh, 40, of Haryana; Pradip Kumar, 33, of Sonipat, Haryana and Somdev Araya, 37, of Aligarh, UP.

The fourth arrested person is one S Bhupendra Singh, 40 of Naharup Mayai Leikai, Imphal East, who was driving the vehicle.

The four are currently in custody at the Porompat police station.

The Army, in its order, did not specify the cause of suspension of the three RAF personnel.

Army launches large-scale operations

In the aftermath of the recent spurt in violence in Manipur, the Army and Assam Rifles have jointly launched large-scale combing operations in vulnerable flash points as also in the higher reaches surrounding Imphal Valley.

Multiple search operations have been launched since May 27 in areas of Kangchuk, Motbung, Saikul, Pukhao, and Sagolmang to track down any armed insurgents operating in these areas, the Army said in a statement.

The combing operations are part of the ongoing efforts of security forces to restore peace and normalcy in the strife-torn state.

