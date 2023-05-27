Guwahati: Five cadres of proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) KCP (PWG) surrendered on Friday at Somsai in Manipur’s Ukhrul in the presence of local police and Assam Rifles personnel.
The Assam Rifles played a pivotal role in negotiating with the militants and motivating them to surrender and join the mainstream.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The cadres surrendered along with three pistols, three magazine and 19 live point 22 rounds.
Once the formalities related to surrender are completed, a formal ceremony will be organised by the state government to mark the surrender of KCP (PWG) cadres.
Also Read | Mizoram bans import of Rohu fish after complaints of ‘kerosene odour’
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Army chief arrives in Manipur on two-day visit to review ground situation
- Manipur: Five KCP (PWG) cadres surrender before security forces
- Arunachal: Project Digi-Kaksh launched to empower students
- Cong questions govt on country’s economic health, national security
- Ban display of animal carcasses in meat shops: Meghalaya HC to govt
- Manipur: Three RAF personnel suspended ‘for arson’ in Imphal