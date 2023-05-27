Manipur: Five KCP (PWG) cadres surrender before security forces

Guwahati: Five cadres of proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) KCP (PWG) surrendered on Friday at Somsai in Manipur’s Ukhrul in the presence of local police and Assam Rifles personnel.

The Assam Rifles played a pivotal role in negotiating with the militants and motivating them to surrender and join the mainstream.

The cadres surrendered along with three pistols, three magazine and 19 live point 22 rounds.

Once the formalities related to surrender are completed, a formal ceremony will be organised by the state government to mark the surrender of KCP (PWG) cadres.

