Assam Rifles sets up base near Mizoram-Manipur border

Aizawl: Assam Rifles have set up a temporary base at Tuivai bridge on the Mizoram-Manipur border to monitor the situation and maintain peace in the border area in the wake of ethnic violence in Manipur, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The personnel on Friday interacted with village council representatives and YMA officials of Khawdungsei and Khakhawn villages and explained the setting up of a temporary base there.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

They said that the reason for establishing the temporary base was to provide protection to the internally displaced people from Manipur and to prevent the movement of militants and weapons.

On being asked by Assam Rifles, engineers and workers of NHIDCL have also repaired the Tuivai bridge.



The bridge has now become the lifeline for the people living in southern Manipur especially in Churachandpur town as all the relief material passes through this route from Mizoram, Assam Rifles said.

However, there are some unconfirmed reports that the Zomi Revolution Army (ZRA), a militant outfit active in the Churachandpur district, is collecting taxes from vehicles carrying relief material to Churachandpur, it said.

Recently, the Assam Rifles also rescued 188 employees of NHIDCL, who were detained at Sinzawl village in Manipur.

Also Read | Why Mizoram has failed to produce an IAS officer for nine years

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









