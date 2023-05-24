Bishnupur: In a move to promote equal opportunity among students in Manipur, the Indian Army in collaboration with the National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) has set up a coaching facility for boarding students at Bishnupur, 27 km from Imphal. NIEDO is a Kanpur-based educational trust.

The inclusive facility, set up with the goal to offer quality education to underprivileged youths in Manipur, can house fifty students. The students at the facility, despite hailing from various communities across the state, are residing peacefully with no reports of conflict.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The coaching facility has been arranged for 50 underprivileged youths.

Despite the ongoing crisis, there are many students in Bishnupur who have not given up on their preparation for NEET 2023. The coaching facility has decided to support these students by providing a safe environment for students, essential amenities and regular counseling.

NEET 2023 aspirants at the coaching facility.

In the wake of the current security situation in Manipur, the facility also aims to provide students with psychological support by aiming to disengage them from trauma, if any, and help them channel their minds into the preparation for their studies.

Also Read | Manipur: Feels good to serve own community, says Ukhrul’s new DC

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









