Bishnupur: In a move to promote equal opportunity among students in Manipur, the Indian Army in collaboration with the National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) has set up a coaching facility for boarding students at Bishnupur, 27 km from Imphal. NIEDO is a Kanpur-based educational trust.
The inclusive facility, set up with the goal to offer quality education to underprivileged youths in Manipur, can house fifty students. The students at the facility, despite hailing from various communities across the state, are residing peacefully with no reports of conflict.
Despite the ongoing crisis, there are many students in Bishnupur who have not given up on their preparation for NEET 2023. The coaching facility has decided to support these students by providing a safe environment for students, essential amenities and regular counseling.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
In the wake of the current security situation in Manipur, the facility also aims to provide students with psychological support by aiming to disengage them from trauma, if any, and help them channel their minds into the preparation for their studies.
Also Read | Manipur: Feels good to serve own community, says Ukhrul’s new DC
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- 19 opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building
- CMs of Assam, Meghalaya meet in Guwahati, discuss border dispute
- Amid Manipur crisis, Army, NIEDO start coaching facility in Bishnupur
- Active Covid cases in country dip to 6,591
- Manipur Hmar body junks VHP claim of temples razed in Tipaimuk
- Meghalaya Lokayukta chargesheets 10 GHADC MDCs for corruption