Ukhrul: Two decades after Ramnganing Muivah, Zuringla Kengoo became the second person from the Tangkhul community to serve as the deputy commissioner in Manipur’s Ukhrul district. She is also the first female DC in the district.

Speaking to EastMojo on her first day of work on Monday, Zuringla said that even though she has been appointed by the government, she is happy to be posted at her home district.

“It’s a great pleasure to be able to serve the people in my own home district. I am sure people have high expectations from me and I will do my best,” she said, adding that she would need the support of various stakeholders.

Talking about her priorities, 56-year-old Zuringla said that she wanted to focus on development, especially in the education sector in Ukhrul.

She also asserted that the Tangkhul community has been known for good leadership and that the community needs to revisit its age-old priorities and focus on development now.

