Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh maintained that his government was taking all possible measures to restore peace and harmony in the state that has been in the throes of communal violence since the beginning of this month.

“The government is trying to ensure the safety of all communities and also to live together as before,” Singh said during a press briefing at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Monday.

On fresh violence in Imphal on Monday, the CM said, three persons have been arrested along with two licensed guns at New Lambulane.

The CM said that a firing incident at Moidangpok village on Sunday left three villagers injured. One person has been arrested along with a shotgun after security personnel conducted search operations the whole night, he said.

Barring these small stray incidents at different places, the chief minister said, timely intervention by security forces and cooperation from the public was making is possible for manipur to gradually return to normalcy.

“The Government had been putting in all efforts to secure the safety of the people,” Singh said while appreciating the security forces for their contribution to restore peace and tranquility in Manipur.

The Manipur government is also in the process of requesting the Central government to send 20 additional companies of paramilitary security forces to ensure peace, the CM said.

Biren Singh appealed to the public to refrain from mob violence, adding that action would be initiated, as per law, against all those persons who instigate or cause violent activities, regardless of the community they belong to. He also urged the public to inform the concerned authorities if they see any wrong activities being carried out, so that swift action could be taken up to control it.

The chief minister also appealed to the public to have faith in the Government and sought cooperation of all in bringing the state towards normalcy. Urging the public to refrain from spreading unverified and unfounded information, he appealed not to carry out any activity which would hurt the sentiments of any community or instigate violence among communities.

“Let us forget and forgive those things which have already happened and make restoration of peace the priority,” he said.

