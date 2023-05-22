Guwahati: In the wake of the crisis in Manipur, Territorial Army has stepped in to manage three oil installations, thereby averting a major energy crisis in the violence-hit state.

The three vital oil installations, which are the energy lifeline for Manipur, are Imphal Aviation Fueling Station, Malom Bulk Oil Depot, and Sekmai LPG Bottling Plant.

As per reports, within 48 hours of receiving the order, the battalion reached Malom Depot and the depot was made fully operational within the next 12 hours. They ensured that fully operational tank trucks were dispatched, ATF tankers decanted and several flights, both civil and defence, refuelled.

The Army said that with the assistance of the battalion, the depot is functioning efficiently with more than 400 tank trucks dispatched to various petrol pumps across Manipur, Manipur Police, Army and Assam Rifles units. The battalion also aided in the proper functioning of Sekmai LPG Bottling Plant, which is 26 km from Imphal. Approximately 8,000-10,000 cylinders are being dispatched daily from this plant.

In 1983, the Government of India raised the 414 Army Service Corps Battalion Marketing (Territorial Army) to handle internal and external emergencies. The battalion is affiliated to the Marketing Division and has over 100 employees of Indian Oil.

These employees are trained by the Indian Army in collaboration with Indian Oil to handle oil installation (POL/LPG/Aviation) emergencies independently. They are also trained in the operation and periodic assessment of oil locations across the country.

Recently due to the violence in Manipur, it was reported that the staff of oil marketing companies were unable to reach oil installations due to security constraints. These oil installations were either shut down due to the non-availability of employees or were not fully operational due to a shortage of manpower.

According to the Army, the battalion was assigned the tasks of taking control of oil installations that were not operational, augmenting manpower where there is a shortage, ensuring supplies of essential POL products and refueling aircrafts.

Liuetenant General HS Sahi, AVSM, YSM, SM, General Officer Commanding 3 Corps. General Officer commended the 414 ASC Battalion (Territorial Army) for performing their duties with excellence. The battalion was lauded for averting a major energy crisis in Manipur and encouraged to continue maintaining energy security in the violence-torn state.

