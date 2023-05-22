Ukhrul: The demand for separate administration by the Kukis of Manipur in the backdrop of recent communal clashes has created a stir in the state.

The demand for inclusion of the Meitei/Meetei community in Scheduled Tribe list has also led uneasiness and alarm among the tribals residing in hill districts. The Naga tribes, meanwhile, are hoping that the Indian government will give a self governing unit to the Nagas across borders.

Speaking to EastMojo during his visit to the Ukhrul district headquarters, Naga legislator Ram Muivah said that Nagas have higher aspirations with regard to their own demand and expressed hope that the Indian government will give the Nagas a self governing unit across borders.

Muivah informed that the Naga leaders were in consultation with their party leaders with regard to the prevailing situation in Manipur.

“One thing is clear, that we are unanimous. The Naga people have a higher aspiration,” he said.

Ram further stated that Naga MLAs and party leaders have decided to reiterate their support for the Naga Framework Agreement. “That will be our solution,” he added.

When it comes to Kukis and Meiteis demand, he asserted that he had nothing against either parties and feels that every community has the right to aspire for higher.

“Every community has the right to ask what is legitimately provided in the constitution. I am nobody to comment or criticize anybody. It is for the government to decide,” the first-time Naga legislator from Ukhrul constituency said.

Muivah said restoring peace in Manipur was the important at the moment and lauded the United Naga Council’s (UNC) constitution of a ‘Peace Committee as a welcome development.

Expressing concern over the loss of life and property in the violence, Ram said, “It is the bitter truth: without justice, there can be no peace. Those who were unjustly punished or victimised, justice must be meted out to them. Without justice how can there be peace.”

Following the clashes, there were reports of fear and apprehension among the tribals in Imphal, who returned to their respective homes in hill districts.

“It is quite natural that the people will be apprehensive and fearful when their neighbours are beaten up or their houses are torched. It is natural that anybody will have insecurity and fear,” said the MLA.

He said it was the moral duty of the government under the leadership of chief minister to restore peace, normalcy and confidence in the people by all means.

Though he refused to comment on Kuki’s demand of separate administration, stating that the issue was too emotive, Muivah said that Kuki community had taken a courageous decision and he admired their purpose of unity and solidarity in demanding a separate administration.

“It is for the Government of India to decide what will be the best way to form this burning issue,” he said.

Muivah also mentioned that the demand for separate administration was not a new issue.

According to Muivah, under the leadership of Sword Vashum for Alternative Arrangement some 10 years ago, Naga people in Manipur had demanded an “alternative arrangement”.

“Both are basically very similar. So, we cannot be different from the Kukis demanding separate administration,” he added.

