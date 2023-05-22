Guwahati: The Manipur Government issued a fresh notification on Sunday stating that the suspension of internet services in the state will be extended for another five days.

In the notification, the government cited that curbing the spread of hate speech and rumours through the use of social media platforms was one of the major reasons to extend the internet ban.

In the letter dated May 22, the government cited “continued apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the State of Manipur” for continuing with the ban.

The notification further added that the ban on Internet is extended to prevent any disturbances of peace of the public, under the jurisdiction of Manipur, and shall be in force for another five days with immediate effect, from the time the suspension order becomes operational till 3:00 pm of 26 May, 2023.

Mobile internet was banned on May 3, while all other forms of internet, including broadband, were banned on May 4.

According to the statement, any person found guilty of a violation of the aforesaid order will be liable for legal action.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the deaths of at least 54 people.

