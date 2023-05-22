Imphal: At least three persons, including a former MLA, were arrested on Monday after violence broke out in New Checkon area of Imphal East, said a police official.
Four houses were reportedly torched by an mob in Imphal East district after armed miscreants forced people to shut their shops on Monday afternoon, police officials said.
According to sources, the incident was reported at about 11 am at Tribal Market in New Checkon, when armed miscreants threatened some women vendors at the Tribal Market in New Checkon to shut their shops.
The clash escalated when mobs gathered and security forces had to intervene to disperse the mob. Armymen deployed in the area who rushed to the scene used force and fired teargas shells to disperse the mob, resulting in minor injuries to a few people.
Four houses in the area were also set on fire by miscreants. Locals protested the incident by burning tyres on the road. However, no casualties were reported by the time of filing this report.
Following the incident, curfew hours in Imphal East district, which had earlier been relaxed were tightened.
Three persons with a double barrel were arrested during the combing operation, officials said. One of the arrested persons has been identified as former MLA T Thangzalam Haokip of Henglep constituency in Churachandpur district, said police source.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
There are also reports of assault on media personnel collecting ground report on the violence by security personnel.
‘Will act against those who spread fake information on social media’
On Sunday also, three people were injured in firing in the Moidangpok area and were taken to hospital. The three, who received pellet wounds, are said to be out of danger.
Manipur CM N Biren Singh, in a press conference, said the state government is conducting operations in strategic locations and that they have asked for an additional 20 companies for law and order. The state government has also taken strong exception with several social media posts and that the government would investigate all such posts and take due action against those found guilty. He once again appealed for reconciliation and peace and requested citizens to not take the law into their own hands, saying that mob justice will provide no solution.
Also Read | Nagas want self-governing unit across borders, says Manipur MLA Muivah
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura BJP in damage control mode over ex-CM’s ‘outsider’ claims
- Manipur: Fresh violence reported in Imphal, 3 persons arrested
- Pasang Dawa summits Mt. Everest for record 27 times, ties with Kami
- At G7, nuclear disarmament takes a backseat to Zelensky’s diplomatic appeals
- Nagas want self-governing unit across borders, says Manipur MLA Muivah
- Youth Cong chief Srinivas appears before Guwahati Police over sexual harassment case