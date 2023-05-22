Imphal: At least three persons, including a former MLA, were arrested on Monday after violence broke out in New Checkon area of Imphal East, said a police official.

Four houses were reportedly torched by an mob in Imphal East district after armed miscreants forced people to shut their shops on Monday afternoon, police officials said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

According to sources, the incident was reported at about 11 am at Tribal Market in New Checkon, when armed miscreants threatened some women vendors at the Tribal Market in New Checkon to shut their shops.

The clash escalated when mobs gathered and security forces had to intervene to disperse the mob. Armymen deployed in the area who rushed to the scene used force and fired teargas shells to disperse the mob, resulting in minor injuries to a few people.

Four houses in the area were also set on fire by miscreants. Locals protested the incident by burning tyres on the road. However, no casualties were reported by the time of filing this report.

Following the incident, curfew hours in Imphal East district, which had earlier been relaxed were tightened.

Three persons with a double barrel were arrested during the combing operation, officials said. One of the arrested persons has been identified as former MLA T Thangzalam Haokip of Henglep constituency in Churachandpur district, said police source.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

There are also reports of assault on media personnel collecting ground report on the violence by security personnel.

‘Will act against those who spread fake information on social media’

On Sunday also, three people were injured in firing in the Moidangpok area and were taken to hospital. The three, who received pellet wounds, are said to be out of danger.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh, in a press conference, said the state government is conducting operations in strategic locations and that they have asked for an additional 20 companies for law and order. The state government has also taken strong exception with several social media posts and that the government would investigate all such posts and take due action against those found guilty. He once again appealed for reconciliation and peace and requested citizens to not take the law into their own hands, saying that mob justice will provide no solution.

Also Read | Nagas want self-governing unit across borders, says Manipur MLA Muivah

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









