Manipur: Four people arrested for inciting violence in Imphal

Imphal: The Army and the Assam Rifles apprehended four people on May 22 for their role in violating law and order in the state.
In the first incident, which happened on the night of 21/22 May, one person was apprehended along with an illegal /unauthorised single barrel 12 bore shotgun & seven cartridges from New Keithelmanbi Village, Imphal West, after receiving inputs of him being involved in a firing incident in Village Moidangpok which resulted in three villagers sustaining injuries and getting evacuated to RIMS Hospital. The individual has been identified as Chungkhomang Kipgen and has been handed over to Manipur Police.
In the second incident, the Army and the Assam Rifles columns were responding to the input of four armed suspects threatening shopkeepers in the New Chekon area and moving to the New Lambulane area of Imphal East.
Three suspects were apprehended along with 2 single barrel 12 bore guns and handed over to the police.
Earlier today, at least three persons, including a former MLA, were arrested on Monday after violence broke out in New Checkon area of Imphal East, said a police official.
Four houses were reportedly torched by a mob in Imphal East district after armed miscreants forced people to shut their shops on Monday afternoon, police officials said.
