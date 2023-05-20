Guwahati: Ever since communal clashes took place in violence-hit Manipur, the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles have been working towards restoring the security situation and making efforts to restore peace, informed Defence PRO (Kohima).
In this regard, a series of security meetings across Manipur was held, particularly in the districts of Churachandpur, Bishenpur, KPI, Kakching and Imphal West, in coordination with the civil administration and Civil Society Organisations.
The PRO informed that these meetings have resulted in people of all communities expressing their desire for peace in the state as tension continues to prevail.
Informal ‘door to door interactions’ were also undertaken by patrols, which resulted in significantly bridging the deepening divide amongst different ethnic communities as attempts were made to address the root cause and ways were explored to arrive at an amicable solution.
The PRO informed that villagers from the districts that were affected by the clashes also voluntarily came out to display white flags over their houses to express, their silent desire for peace for the future of Manipur.
“Towards this, the White Flag- symbol of resilience against the naysayers is serving to be a befitting response from the locals that only an inclusive and harmonious society that provides and respects every individual’s personal space can prosper in the future,” the PRO added
