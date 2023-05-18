Kohima: Regular vehicular movement has been restored in Imphal valley since Tuesday after supplies to Imphal were cut off due to roadblocks and consequent fear among transporters due to the ongoing tensions in Manipur, the Ministry of Defence said.
The essential supplies were dwindling and beginning to reach critical levels during the crisis in the state. However, Army and Assam Rifles stepped in to ensure protection to vehicles carrying essential goods from and to Imphal, the official said.
According to the official, “On 15 May, a convoy of 28 vehicles including trucks, fuel tankers, JCB, etc carrying rice, sugar, pulses and fuel moved under the escort of CRPF and Manipur Police from Noney to Imphal.”
“Prophylactic domination of the area was provided by Assam Rifles to ensure safe passage to the convoy which reached Imphal safely by afternoon. In addition, monitoring was also ensured through Unmanned Aerial Vehicles,” he stated.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
In view of the gradual restoration of peace and normalcy, another set of around 100 vehicles was allowed to move on May 16 and May 17 by the armed forces in Imphal.
The security forces have helped in the commencement of the normal vehicular movement on NH 37 in order to restore normalcy in the state, the official said.
Also Read | Naga leaders in Manipur discuss ethnic clashes, form ‘peace committee’
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Cabinet rejig: Arjun Ram Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as law minister
- CUET-UG not to make board exams redundant: UGC Chairman
- Manipur: Army restores vehicular movement to and from Imphal
- Manipur’s tribal MLAs, ethnic tribes vow to shun BJP-led govt
- Junmoni’s death: Police informant claims it to be premeditated murder
- ATK removed, it’s Mohun Bagan Super Giant from June 1