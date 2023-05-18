Kohima: Regular vehicular movement has been restored in Imphal valley since Tuesday after supplies to Imphal were cut off due to roadblocks and consequent fear among transporters due to the ongoing tensions in Manipur, the Ministry of Defence said.

The essential supplies were dwindling and beginning to reach critical levels during the crisis in the state. However, Army and Assam Rifles stepped in to ensure protection to vehicles carrying essential goods from and to Imphal, the official said.

According to the official, “On 15 May, a convoy of 28 vehicles including trucks, fuel tankers, JCB, etc carrying rice, sugar, pulses and fuel moved under the escort of CRPF and Manipur Police from Noney to Imphal.”

“Prophylactic domination of the area was provided by Assam Rifles to ensure safe passage to the convoy which reached Imphal safely by afternoon. In addition, monitoring was also ensured through Unmanned Aerial Vehicles,” he stated.

In view of the gradual restoration of peace and normalcy, another set of around 100 vehicles was allowed to move on May 16 and May 17 by the armed forces in Imphal.

The security forces have helped in the commencement of the normal vehicular movement on NH 37 in order to restore normalcy in the state, the official said.

