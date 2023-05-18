Ukhrul: As tension continues in Manipur, the functioning of government offices and other services has been badly affected, causing severe inconveniences to the people of the state.
In Ukhrul district, despite the town witnessing calm after the recent violence, many government offices, including banks and the lone government hospital, have suffered severely owing to the shortage of manpower.
According to Dr. Reisang Raikhan, Medical Superintendent of District Hospital, Hungpung, following the unrest in the state, there is a huge shortage of staff, including doctors and nurses, in the hospital. Due to huge work stress, the staff are facing difficulties to provide healthcare services to the public, he said.
At present, out of the 14 authorised medical officers, there are seven doctors posted at the hospital. However, at the time of filing this report, there were only four medical officers to manned the entire hospital.
Ukhrul district hospital was facing staff shortages even before the violence broke out in the state.
“Three medical officers from Imphal took leave as safety measures after the clash. However, from next week onwards, all the medical officers, including those from Imphal, will be included in the rooster,” said Dr. Raikhan to EastMojo.
He further warned that if the staff including the doctors fail to report for work, strict action would be taken against them.
Similarly, shortages of staff were also reported from Punjab National Bank (PNB) both at mini secretariat and Viewland as well as State Bank of India (SBI), causing huge inconveniences to the customers.
As informed by Komuni Sapriina, manager of PNB mini secretariat, there are six staff, including a sweeper to manage the bank. However, four staff from Imphal left for their homes owing to the outbreak of communal tensions on May 3.
“To function the office, we need at least two staff in the system. But at present, I am all alone to function the bank in addition to the sweeper,” said the bank manager.
Owing to the current shortage of staff, Sapriina said that the bank is providing services to the customers for only balance checks, bank statements and ATM card-related issues.
