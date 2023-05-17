New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will ensure that the political executive does not turn a blind eye to the law and order situation in Manipur, and asked the state government to file a fresh status report on measures taken for security and relief and rehabilitation of the violence-hit people.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it will not deal with the legal issues arising out of the Manipur High Court’s decision on grant of reservation to majority Meiteis as the pleas challenging the order were pending in the larger division bench there.
“Law and order is a state subject. As the Supreme Court of India we will ensure that the political executive does not turn a blind eye to the situation,” said the bench which also comprised Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala.
The top court took into account security apprehensions of Kuki and other tribal communities in the state and ordered that the chief secretary and his security advisor will assess and take steps to ensure “peace and tranquillity” in the villages referred to by tribals.
It said that tribals can move the division bench of the Manipur High Court with their grievances on the quota issue.
It asked the state government to file a fresh status report on relief, security, and rehabilitation measures to help violence-hit persons.
The state government, in its status report, said it took measures to provide relief to affected persons and over 46,000 people have been rescued and more than 3,000 stranded ones have been taken to airports to enable them to leave the state.
More than 50 people have been killed in violent clashes between tribals living in the Manipur hills and the majority Meitei community residing in the Imphal Valley over the latter’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Earlier, the top court had expressed concern over the huge loss of life and property in the state and asked the Centre and the Manipur government to step up relief and rehabilitation efforts for those hit by ethnic violence in the north-eastern state, besides protecting places of worship, many of which were targeted during the mayhem.
