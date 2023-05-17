Imphal: The United Naga Council (UNC), on Tuesday, held a consultative meeting with Naga leaders from Manipur amid the ongoing ethnic clashes in the state that have led to loss of lives and properties.

According to reliable sources, around 300 Naga leaders, including intellectuals and representatives from various civil society organisations and stakeholders gathered at TNK hall at Tahamzam, Senapati district on Tuesday.

During the brainstorming session, Naga leaders from various walks of life shared their views and discussed the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

Though the consultative meeting was conducted with regard to the present state affairs, no concrete solution or resolution was taken by the members presented, said the source.

The final resolution will be taken during the UNC’s presidential meeting, which is expected to be held soon, informed the source.

Meanwhile, a nine-member peace committee has been constituted under the UNC to initiate and uphold peace in the state amid ethnic and communal violence.

The team will headed by former vice-president of Naga Hoho and former UNC president G Gaingam. The team members also include four former presidents of the UNC and four current presidents of the Naga apex bodies from Ukhrul, Chandel, Senapati and Tamenglong.

According to Kho John, former UNC president and co-convener of peace committee, the team has met the Coordinating Committee of Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on May 10 and conveyed to the valley-based apex body to restore peace in the state.

“Whatever happened is very unfortunate but going forward there should be dialogue between the two parties and find mutual understanding in order to bring normalcy at the earliest in the state,” said the former UNC president.

He further informed that the team has also called on Governor of Manipur Sushri Anusuiya Uikey and Security Adviser to the Government of Manipur Kuldiep Singh and appealed to them to deploy central security forces, especially along the National Highways and vulnerable areas like foothills and bordering areas of the two communities.

