Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Governor Anusuiya Uikey at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, and apprised her of the prevailing situation in the state and discussed various measures taken in the state.
During the meeting, Biren Singh briefed the Governor about the relief and rehabilitation works for the state’s affected population.
The Governor and the CM also discussed problems related to vehicular movement along the national highways and the deployment of security forces in vulnerable areas. The Governor advised the CM to do what is needed to bring peace and normalcy to the state.
The Governor also met former DG of the CRPF Kuldiep Singh, recently appointed as Security Adviser to the Government of Manipur and Ashutosh Sinha, ADGP, at the Raj Bhavan.
Kuldiep Singh briefed the Governor about opening the National Highways and security deployment in vulnerable areas like the foothills and the border areas of the two communities. He also briefed the Governor about the proposed plan of providing internet connectivity to some areas for facilitating official works.
It may be noted that amid the present law and order situation in Manipur, the state government has extended the internet ban till May 21.
