NSCN-IM churches to pray, fast for Manipur, Naga issue at Camp Hebron

Kohima: Days after the Council of Nagalim Churches (CNC) condemned the “brutal carnage” in violence-hit Manipur, the CNC said a special prayer with fasting will be held on May 19 at its Civil Headquarters (CHq) at Camp Hebron.
“Watching and waiting will not save us. It will not bring anything good, but faith in Christ and living out that faith will. All predicaments must be dismantled otherwise it will remain,” an official update from the NSCN-IM church body said.
The CNC observed that the present situation in Manipur and the ongoing Naga political issue demand faith and action.
To be held at the group’s designated camp under the Peren district, the CNC appealed to all its abled members to join the fasting and prayer.
“All the Army and Region Churches are requested to take up prayer-fasting on this same day,” it directed.
Earlier, the CNC had condemned the clashes in Manipur saying “It is shocking beyond belief that people who claimed to be an advanced and civilized community, and who also claimed they are advocating for the rights of the people, be so depraved in their heart.”
