Manipur violence: 110 workers air evacuated from Chandel district

Imphal: At least 110 workers working in the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) stranded in violence-hit Manipur were evacuated from Phaisanjang near the Indo-Myanmar border area in Chandel district on Monday.
The evacuation process was carried out via a BSF chopper under the initiative of the state home department in collaboration with 28 Sector, Assam Rifles, Kakching, District Administration Chandel, District Police Chandel and District Administration Kakching.
According to an official report, it took four trips to evacuate 110 labourers from Phaisanjang under the Khengjoi subdivision, Chandel district.
Ever since the violence broke out, these workers had been trapped in the interior areas of Chandel district. The workers could not be evacuated earlier because of rain and unfavourable weather in the interior areas of Chandel, it added.
DC Chandel Mayanglambam Rajkumar, SP Chandel PH Mahesh Narain, ADC Chandel MD Firoj Khan and SDO Kakching Okram Sandhyarani Devi were present during the evacuation.
The communal riot in the state has killed 70 people, with thousands of homes destroyed across the state.
