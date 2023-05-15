Imphal: The Indian Army, in consultation with the Manipur government, has worked out elaborate new security measures to address the fears of local communities, especially those staying in vulnerable areas outside Imphal.

To ensure the continuance of the hard-earned peace in Manipur, the Army has reportedly undertaken stringent measures, including working out a robust, multi-agency intelligence grid. As per reports, 128 Army and Assam Rifles Columns and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles have been engaged to ensure early restoration of complete normalcy in the region.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Long-duration patrols appropriately equipped and grouped with female personnel of the Assam Rifles were sent to vulnerable areas. In the past 72 hours, these areas were identified as vulnerable after consultation with the state government. Area-domination patrols visited villages across communities and interacted with locals, women and influencers, not only to reassure them of their safety but also to provide much-needed succour.

The area domination patrols visited villages across communities in vulnerable areas.

The area domination patrols visited villages across communities in vulnerable areas. According to sources, paramedics have provided medical assistance to the locals ‘in situ’ and also performed medical evacuation services for them. An incident of violence reported from Saparmeina was immediately attended to by Security Forces & brought under control.

While locals across communities in the region have expressed their yearning for lasting peace, the Army has stated that the following measures are in place to thwart any misadventure attempt by inimical elements including day and night area domination, surveillance over designated flash points, engagement with CSOs of all communities across Manipur and employment of quadcopters, tracker dogs & UAVs.

The Indian Army is seen patrolling border areas.

Additionally, the Indo Myanmar Border is also being patrolled to deter any misadventure from Insurgent groups. The Army said, “Round-the-clock vigil through domination patrols & employment of UAVs, quadcopters & tracker dogs have significantly contributed towards deterring various insurgent groups in taking advantage of the prevailing situation.”

The Indian Army also appealed to Manipur to “support the efforts of Security Forces in sustaining the hard-earned peace and promoting harmony” and to curb the spreading of hatred.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Over 500 Arunachal youth pray for peace in violence-hit Manipur

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









