Manipur CM, 4 ministers meet Amit Shah, J P Nadda in Delhi

New Delhi: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, accompanied by four of his cabinet ministers and BJP state president Sarada Devi, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Sunday, state minister and government spokesperson Sapam Ranjan Singh told PTI.
The meeting, which came days after Manipur witnessed massive violence that claimed more than 60 lives, was also attended by BJP national president J P Nadda. It took place late in the evening.
“The chief minister, four of his cabinet ministers and the BJP state unit chief met the union home minister,” Sapam Ranjan Singh said.
He did not disclose what transpired in the meeting but said the chief minister would hold a press conference on Monday morning in Imphal to brief journalists about his Delhi visit.
Sapam Ranjan Singh said the chief minister was returning to Manipur tonight.
Sources said the chief minister and other members of the delegation were called to Delhi for the meeting.
The state ministers who were present in the meeting included Th Biswajit and Govindas Konthoujam and they came to Delhi in a special aircraft, sources said.
The chief minister’s visit to Delhi followed the demand by 10 tribal MLAs belonging to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi group in Manipur for a separate administration for their region in the wake of recent violent clashes between the Meiteis and tribals.
Of the 10 legislators, seven belong to the BJP, two are from Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) and one is an Independent. The two KPA and independent MLAs are also part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP.
Violent clashes broke out in the north-eastern state after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
The clashes were preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.
The chief minister had on Monday said that 60 people were killed, 231 injured and 1,700 houses, including religious places, burnt in the ethnic violence that rocked the northeastern state.
Also read | Manipur crisis: Assam Rifles rescues visually impaired children
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur CM, 4 ministers meet Amit Shah, J P Nadda in Delhi
- Centre to monitor progress of startups funded by it: Jitendra Singh
- Memories may be stored in the membranes of your neurons
- ‘The Kerala Story’ crosses Rs 100 crore-mark at domestic box office
- Tired of grappling with long COVID? Here are some evidence-based ways to counter it
- MoS L Murugan to lead Indian delegation to Cannes Film Festival