Justice to be done in Manipur: Home Minister Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed strict action against the perpetrators of violence in Manipur and assured the state complete support of the Centre in ensuring lasting peace, according to an official statement.
The directives came after Shah held a series of meetings with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, representatives of Meitei and Kuki communities and other stakeholders to review the measures taken in the last two days for restoring peace to the state.
He also urged discussions with all factions and spread the message of peace. He assured justice would be done, according to the statement.
Shah directed strict action against the perpetrators of violence and assured complete support and help of the central government for ensuring lasting peace, the statement said.
The home minister assured that the government would take all measures to protect various communities in the state.
He stressed on expediting the process of relief and rehabilitation so as to minimise the suffering of the people, the statement said.
Violent clashes broke out in the northeastern state after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The clashes were preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.
At least 73 people were killed, 231 injured and 1,700 houses, including religious places, burnt in the ethnic violence that rocked the state, said officials.
Also Read | Manipur: Indian Army reaches out to vulnerable areas, allays locals’ fears
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Will support Cong where it is strong, says Mamata
- Woman shot dead for consuming alcohol in Patiala gurdwara complex, 1 held
- Railway stations across northeast provide a market for local products
- Justice to be done in Manipur: Home Minister Shah
- Mizoram: Congress youth wing president appointed as party treasurer
- SC refuses lawyers’ body plea for action on VP, Rijiju over remarks on judiciary