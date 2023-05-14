Imphal: Manipur has entered the third week without having access to internet service as the state government has suspended internet services including mobile data and broadband across the state for five more days since May 12.
Many residents in the state are reportedly reeling under darkness as there is no internet facility to recharge for electricity connections.
According to Denison, who is a resident of Imphal, the electricity department and other points in Imphal are open for recharge during the curfew relaxation hours.
However, since the duration for recharge is short, it leads to long queues and many residents often struggle to pay their electricity bills or recharge to get electricity connections.
Mobile recharge is another problem that we are facing right now due to the ban on internet service these days, said Denison. “For me, I ask my friend who stays outside Manipur for mobile recharge. However, not everyone has friends or family living outside the state,” he added.
Denison also said that people in his locality are not very comfortable talking about the electricity recharge issue as many feel insecure talking about the problems. However, this is the situation we are in at present, he added.
The scarcity of cash is another problem that the people are facing in Manipur. Denison said, “Banks were closed due to the outbreak of violence in the state. However, since the last few days, a few banks in Imphal West and Imphal East have started functioning after the direction from deputy commissioners.”
Moreover, there is huge traffic in petrol pumps as oil pumps in Imphal are opening only on a rotational basis. Fuels were available in the black market at Rs 250-300 per litre in the first week after the violence. Now it has gone down to Rs 200-250, he said.
Kashung, another resident of Imphal, said that there has been a rise in the price of water provided by private tankers. “Earlier, for 1,500 litres we used it to pay Rs 300 but now it has gone up to Rs 800,” said Kashung.
Notably, violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the deaths of at least 54 people.
