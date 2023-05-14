Manipur crisis: Assam Rifles rescues visually impaired children

Imphal: The Assam Rifles rescued 45 visually impaired students and supporting staff of Mission Blind School, Kakching, amidst the violent clashes in Manipur in the first week of May, an official release said.
According to the official statement, based on the request of K Parenag Kom, principal of Mission Blind School, one internal security column was launched to rescue the stranded visually impaired children and supporting staff.
They were safely evacuated and escorted to Kakching garrison where they were provided solace, food and shelter since May 3.
“Finally, Assam Rifles in coordination with family members took the initiative of despatching these children back to their homes safely through dedicated columns on May 13,” the release stated.
Assam Rifles’ initiative in reuniting these stranded children and staff with their kith and kin was deeply acknowledged by K Parenag Kom, principal of Mission Blind School and their parents.
They expressed their gratitude and appreciated the efforts taken by Assam Rifles in these trying times, the statement further added.
