Ukhrul: The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), an apex body of the Tangkhul community, has expressed concern over the ongoing unrest in some parts of Manipur and appealed to the public, especially the Tangkhul Nagas, to maintain peace in the state.
In a public statement issued on Friday, the apex body has advised and further warned all the Tangkhul citizens that no individual/group/organisation must side with any party without the knowledge and sanction of TNL.
TNL further warned that no individual must write or comment anything on social media regarding the prevailing situation other than the official statement from the office of the apex body.
“In the jurisdiction of Tangkhul Wungram (areas), no individual or village should indulge in frisking or checking of any vehicle or passer-by,” it directed.
And in case any person acts against the directive, the body stated that they would be dealt with seriously as deemed fit by the TNL.
According to TNL president David K Shimray, the decision was taken in order to create a free zone in the Tangkhul inhabited areas from violence or unwanted incidents.
On Friday, the apex body also called for an emergency assembly at TNL hall in Ukhrul district headquarters in regard to the current law and order situation in the state.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Over 1,000 leaders, including village chiefs, intellectuals and representatives from various civil society organisations attended the assembly and deliberated on the issue.
Also Read | Amid violence, 12-year-old boxer shines light on Kuki-Meitei unity
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- East Mojo Editor-in-chief bats for freedom of Press at C20 in Sikkim
- Karnataka poll results moral defeat for PM Modi, Shah: Assam Jatiya Parishad
- Manipur crisis: Tangkhul Naga body expresses concern, appeals for peace
- Fatigue in long Covid patients found to impact nervous system
- Council of Nagalim Churches condemns Manipur ‘carnage’
- Climate crisis: Mothers seek action to create liveable future for their children