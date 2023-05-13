Ukhrul: The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), an apex body of the Tangkhul community, has expressed concern over the ongoing unrest in some parts of Manipur and appealed to the public, especially the Tangkhul Nagas, to maintain peace in the state.

In a public statement issued on Friday, the apex body has advised and further warned all the Tangkhul citizens that no individual/group/organisation must side with any party without the knowledge and sanction of TNL.

TNL further warned that no individual must write or comment anything on social media regarding the prevailing situation other than the official statement from the office of the apex body.

“In the jurisdiction of Tangkhul Wungram (areas), no individual or village should indulge in frisking or checking of any vehicle or passer-by,” it directed.

And in case any person acts against the directive, the body stated that they would be dealt with seriously as deemed fit by the TNL.

According to TNL president David K Shimray, the decision was taken in order to create a free zone in the Tangkhul inhabited areas from violence or unwanted incidents.

On Friday, the apex body also called for an emergency assembly at TNL hall in Ukhrul district headquarters in regard to the current law and order situation in the state.

Over 1,000 leaders, including village chiefs, intellectuals and representatives from various civil society organisations attended the assembly and deliberated on the issue.

