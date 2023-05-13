Guwahati: The brightest stories of human resilience often emerge during the darkest hours. Oblivious to the tension prevailing in Manipur, L Mangmingh, a 12-year-old budding boxer, ran 15 kilometres after finding himself alone at the Sports Authority of India (SAI)’s Imphal campus for four days.

Before undertaking the painstaking run to his native village of Saikul in the Kangpokpi district, all he managed to carry was his boxing gloves.

On his way, he reached an Assam rifles camp at Mantripukhri in West Imphal, where he was seen displaying his boxing skills in the camp that housed more than 2,000 stranded people due to the ethnic clashes that engulfed Manipur.

Born to Shyam Lairaklaktham, a Meitei farmer, and Hatnu, a Kuki mother, the youngster was later reunited with his family by the armed forces.

His grit and perseverance in the middle of the crisis were hailed by many as a harbinger of peace, harmony and love between the two communities that have been at loggerheads resulting in more than 60 deaths and leaving thousands homeless.

“Master L Mangmingh. Age- 12yrs. Proud son of Kuki Mother & Meitei Father- Testimony to (a) peaceful coexistence of all communities in #Manipur. Made a daring 15km run to one of our camps. Reunited with his mother yesterday,” a tweet from Dimapur-based Army’s Spear Corps (3rd Corps) read.

“Indian Army and Assam Rifles salute his grit & determination and wish him all the happiness (and) loads of luck in his boxing endeavours…” another tweet read.

The Assam Rifles on its Facebook page also uploaded a video where Mangmingh was seen shadow boxing at the camp, with the caption reading, “Fear, despair & negativity – Knocked Out.”

“#AssamRifles Mantripukhri camp which is presently holding more than 2000 stranded people and praying for the situation to regain normalcy was blessed to witness the daunting spirit of the young boy who showcased his boxing skills for people to witness,” the FB post read.

“Master L Mangmingh a resident of Kangpokpi district was a student of a boxing academy at Sports Authority of India (SAI) Imphal. When the hardships struck, the little boy took only his boxing kit and made a run for safety which he found in the garrison of IGAR(South). He was jubilant and cheerful to have reached there safely and was immensely thankful to the Assam Rifles for all the safety and happiness he felt all around. He was very excited to try the new delicacies of the Assam Rifles camp and was pleased to be around good people in the warmth of safety,” the post further read.

