Guwahati: The brightest stories of human resilience often emerge during the darkest hours. Oblivious to the tension prevailing in Manipur, L Mangmingh, a 12-year-old budding boxer, ran 15 kilometres after finding himself alone at the Sports Authority of India (SAI)’s Imphal campus for four days.
Before undertaking the painstaking run to his native village of Saikul in the Kangpokpi district, all he managed to carry was his boxing gloves.
On his way, he reached an Assam rifles camp at Mantripukhri in West Imphal, where he was seen displaying his boxing skills in the camp that housed more than 2,000 stranded people due to the ethnic clashes that engulfed Manipur.
Born to Shyam Lairaklaktham, a Meitei farmer, and Hatnu, a Kuki mother, the youngster was later reunited with his family by the armed forces.
His grit and perseverance in the middle of the crisis were hailed by many as a harbinger of peace, harmony and love between the two communities that have been at loggerheads resulting in more than 60 deaths and leaving thousands homeless.
“Master L Mangmingh. Age- 12yrs. Proud son of Kuki Mother & Meitei Father- Testimony to (a) peaceful coexistence of all communities in #Manipur. Made a daring 15km run to one of our camps. Reunited with his mother yesterday,” a tweet from Dimapur-based Army’s Spear Corps (3rd Corps) read.
“Indian Army and Assam Rifles salute his grit & determination and wish him all the happiness (and) loads of luck in his boxing endeavours…” another tweet read.
The Assam Rifles on its Facebook page also uploaded a video where Mangmingh was seen shadow boxing at the camp, with the caption reading, “Fear, despair & negativity – Knocked Out.”
“#AssamRifles Mantripukhri camp which is presently holding more than 2000 stranded people and praying for the situation to regain normalcy was blessed to witness the daunting spirit of the young boy who showcased his boxing skills for people to witness,” the FB post read.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Master L Mangmingh a resident of Kangpokpi district was a student of a boxing academy at Sports Authority of India (SAI) Imphal. When the hardships struck, the little boy took only his boxing kit and made a run for safety which he found in the garrison of IGAR(South). He was jubilant and cheerful to have reached there safely and was immensely thankful to the Assam Rifles for all the safety and happiness he felt all around. He was very excited to try the new delicacies of the Assam Rifles camp and was pleased to be around good people in the warmth of safety,” the post further read.
Also Read | No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Amid violence, 12-year-old boxer shines light on Kuki-Meitei unity
- What’s the latest on GMOs and gene-edited foods?
- Bangladesh issues high alert as cyclone Mocha turns ‘very dangerous’
- Tensions at the Assam-Meghalaya border again in West Karbi Anglong
- Congress’ victory in Karnataka shows Modi is not invincible: Oppn leaders
- ‘The Kerala Story’ released in over 200 screens in US and Canada