Guwahati: The Council of Nagalim Churches has condemned the recent violence in Manipur and expressed “deep anguish” over the “brutal carnage”.

A statement issued by the Council said: “It is shocking beyond believe that people who claimed to be advanced and civilized community, and who also claimed they are advocating for the rights of the people be so depraved in their heart.”

The release stated that the Council of Nagalim Churches condemns the horrific violence in Manipur, and called upon all the right-thinking people to strongly condemn and denounce such diabolic ruthless individuals who are behind the violence.

The statement further read, “From the bottom of our hearts, with humble prayers for God’s consolation, we extend our deepest condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones; also, to all the wounded people for speedy recovery by the grace of God; and also, peace to those who suffer so much from this chaotic spurt of violence”

