Guwahati: To prevent any disturbances in the public order in Manipur, the state government on May 11 ordered an extension of the suspension of the internet services, including mobile data and broadband services for five days.

This move from the government comes amid reports of violence and arson among volunteers/youths of major communities residing in the state.

The order stated that it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest, by stopping the spread of misinformation and false rumours, through various social media platform such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc.

According to the order, “there is an imminent danger of loss of life and /or damage to public/private property, and wide spread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours, which might be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile services, SMS services and dongle services.”

According to the statement, any person found guilty of violation of the aforesaid order will be liable for legal action.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the deaths of at least 54 people. The state is limping back to normalcy amid isolated incidents of violence and relief operations are in full swing.

