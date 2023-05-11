Imphal: In view of the improving law and order situation in the violence-hit Manipur, the state government has decided to lift the curfew for six hours in many districts of the state.

This was informed by Information and Public Relations Minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan while briefing the media regarding the developments in the law and order situation of the state at DIPR Auditorium.

He said that around 100 loaded vehicles stranded at Senapati have reached Imphal safely with proper security convoys.

“The tension among the public has notably reduced following the improvement in the law and order situation. I appeal to the public not to fall to prey rumours and misinformation,” Ranjan said.

The government has decided to lift the curfew for six hours in many districts of the state, allowing the public to conveniently come out and procure their daily needs and essential items, the minister said.

Dr. Ranjan also said peace committees have been formed at different levels which have been meeting people belonging to different sections.

The IPR minister further informed that Chief Minister N Biren Singh had also personally visited the relief camps at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex and CRPF Lamphel Complex.

Dr. Ranjan said, “Surveillance of sensitive areas is still going on actively by using helicopters, drones and unmanned aerial vehicles to ensure peace and safety. The state government is mainly focussing on evacuating stranded persons to safe places at the moment.”

Over 30,000 persons have been evacuated so far during the crisis, Ranjan added.

The minister also said that a total of 209 relief camps have been set up in the state and those staying in the camps have been given regular medical check-ups and psychological counselling among many other services.

He also sincerely appealed to the general public from different sections of the state for support and unity in such difficult times.

