Imphal: In view of the improving law and order situation in the violence-hit Manipur, the state government has decided to lift the curfew for six hours in many districts of the state.
This was informed by Information and Public Relations Minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan while briefing the media regarding the developments in the law and order situation of the state at DIPR Auditorium.
He said that around 100 loaded vehicles stranded at Senapati have reached Imphal safely with proper security convoys.
“The tension among the public has notably reduced following the improvement in the law and order situation. I appeal to the public not to fall to prey rumours and misinformation,” Ranjan said.
The government has decided to lift the curfew for six hours in many districts of the state, allowing the public to conveniently come out and procure their daily needs and essential items, the minister said.
Dr. Ranjan also said peace committees have been formed at different levels which have been meeting people belonging to different sections.
The IPR minister further informed that Chief Minister N Biren Singh had also personally visited the relief camps at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex and CRPF Lamphel Complex.
Dr. Ranjan said, “Surveillance of sensitive areas is still going on actively by using helicopters, drones and unmanned aerial vehicles to ensure peace and safety. The state government is mainly focussing on evacuating stranded persons to safe places at the moment.”
Over 30,000 persons have been evacuated so far during the crisis, Ranjan added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The minister also said that a total of 209 relief camps have been set up in the state and those staying in the camps have been given regular medical check-ups and psychological counselling among many other services.
He also sincerely appealed to the general public from different sections of the state for support and unity in such difficult times.
Also Read | Manipur: Soldiers fired on in Imphal East; life limping to normal elsewhere
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Bioremediation at Guwahati’s Silsako Beel: What is it?
- Govt to lift curfew for 6 hours in many districts: Dr Sapam Ranjan
- IMD issues warning as ‘Cyclone Mocha’ nears northeastern states
- From 4-year-olds to those in their 20s, violence scars Manipur’s young
- Tripura: College student gangraped in moving car; one arrested
- Govt has used technology as source of empowerment: PM Modi