Ukhrul: Even as violence engulfed several hill and valley districts of Manipur, the Ukhrul district has remained peaceful. While some aspects of regular life have been affected, educational institutions and business establishments are functioning as normal.
The biggest impact of the violence has been seen on public transport, with buses and taxi services between Ukhrul and Imphal and vice versa completely halted since May 4.
Although there were reports that the violence had caused price hikes, especially of essential commodities, district wholesalers denied the claims.
Banwarlal, who runs a wholesale departmental store in the heart of the town, said since transporting goods from Imphal has been disturbed due to the ongoing crisis, goods are being transported from Dimapur via Jessami Road on NH 29.
“We have not increased the prices since goods are being transported from Dimapur through Jessami Road,” said Banwarlal.
Another shop owner who runs a hardware shop also said he had been getting the goods from Dimapur via Jessami Road even before the crisis.
“There’s an apprehension among our customers of prices being hiked up amid the unrest in some parts of the state, but we have not increased the price of our goods,” said the hardware shop owner.
Even vegetable vendors who get goods from Imphal are now getting supplies from Dimapur. Residents confirmed that while most prices have remained stable, some vegetables and fruits are now selling at higher prices.
Tangkhul Leihsak Long, a trade and commerce union based in the district, said they were keeping an eye on the prices and would take action if needed.
