Imphal: About 1500 people stranded at different relief camps in Imphal were received at Peace Ground, Tuibong, the Churachandpur administration informed in a press release.

A similar number of people sheltered at relief camps in Churachandpur were given safe passage towards Imphal along with security convoys, the press release added.

“Churachandpur District Administration has continued to put in vigorous efforts to restore normalcy in the district by reaching out to local CSOs apart from maintaining close coordination among the security forces. The district administration is also working in close coordination with philanthropic organisations who run relief camps by extending necessary assistance. The district administration has also put in place all arrangements to receive people who are stranded outside the district at Peace Ground, Tuibong,” the release said.

The situation in Manipur, where ethnic violence has claimed at least 60 lives and rendered thousands homeless, is gradually improving with no fresh incident of violence reported in the last two days, officials said on Wednesday.

However, an AR personnel sustained bullet injuries in his stomach in an encounter with suspected Kuki militants near Utonglok, Imphal East district.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday at CM Secretariat, security advisor Kuldeep Singh said that there was a firing between security personnel and suspected militants. The Assam Rifles personnel sustained a bullet wound in his stomach.

Curfew was relaxed in 11 affected districts including Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur and Jiribam for six hours from 5 am.

