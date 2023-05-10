Manipur AAP unit condemns PM Modi for his silence on the recent violence

Guwahati: The Aam Aadmi party Manipur Unit condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “conspicuous silence” over the prevailing tense situation in Manipur.
Addressing media persons at the party office in Yaiskul on Tuesday, AAP’s State Coordinator Thingnam Bishwanath said, “The prime minister choosing to remain silent on the issue is unfortunate for the people of northeast.”
He said the party considers failure of intelligence as the main reason behind the May 3 violence that erupted in the state.
Bishwanath appealed to everyone to join hands in restoring normalcy in the state and urged the government to ensure safe passage of goods trucks along the national highways, lift the ban on internet services and facilitate banking services.
