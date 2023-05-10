The Indian Army, along with Assam Rifles, is re-engineering security architecture in violence-hit Manipur.
A statement issued by the Indian Army said that “normalcy has commenced and people are now returning to their homes and reunification of stranded people with their loved ones has also commenced”.
The Indian Army is also undertaking surveillance of areas not only in hinterland but also along the Myanmar border.
Round the clock surveillance through Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) with specific tasking, employment of MI 17 and Cheetah helicopters of air force and army, and numerous foot patrols and flag marches to restore confidence of locals on ground, are being conducted.
128 Army and Assam Rifles columns, UAVs and other aerial surveillance assets in adequate numbers have been deployed to conduct surveillance, officials said.
Further, the army has warned against the spreading of malicious unverified content as the situation remains sensitive.
- Indian Army re-engineers security setup in violence-hit Manipur