Manipur violence death toll at 60, 1,700 houses burnt: CM

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that 60 people were killed, 231 injured and 1,700 houses including religious places burnt in the ethnic violence that rocked the northeastern state for the past few days.

Addressing a press conference here, the chief minister said that the state cabinet resolved to provide ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh to those who suffered major injuries and Rs 25,000 to those with minor injuries.

“These are very very unfortunate incidents. I appeal to people to bring peace together at the earliest,” Singh said.

He said that 1,700 houses including temples and churches have been burnt down during the violence.

The chief minister said that Rs 2 lakh will be paid to those whose houses were destroyed and the government will rebuild them.

“In the wake of the unfortunate incident that happened in Manipur, more than 20,000 people who were left stranded in relief camps have been moved to safety till today. Another 10,000 more stranded people will be transported to safety as soon as possible…. Human lives are precious and destroying homes and properties are unacceptable,” Singh said.

The chief minister said 1041 guns were looted from security force personnel, out of which 214 have been recovered.

He asked those who looted the guns to return those to the nearest police station, failing which a “mass combing operation” will be launched.

The government has initiated many steps to bring back stranded people from different parts of the state such as Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Imphal West, Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts, he said.

A cabinet panel has been formed to oversee the movement of the stranded people to their respective places, he said.

“The SPs have been directed to identify vulnerable areas and ensure round-the-clock provision of full-proof security and protection for land and property, in the absence of their owners. They have been directed to take immediate action as per law against persons attempting to loot or occupy such land and property,” Singh said.

The situation in Manipur is fast returning to normal, says Kuldeep Singh, Security Advisor to the chief minister.

He told reporters that 218 FIRs were registered against miscreants involved in the rioting.

Violent clashes broke out in the northeastern state after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the deaths of at least 54 people.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and live in the hill districts.

