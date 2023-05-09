Imphal: A team led by Power Minister Thongam Biswajit, Patsoi MLA Sapam Keba and Imphal West District Deputy Commissioner Th. Kirankumar visited the CRPF Battalion Camp at Lamphel on Tuesday.

Most of the stranded people who were taking shelter at the camps set up by 1st Manipur Rifles, 2nd Manipur Rifles and 86th CRPF in Lamphel area of Imphal in the aftermath of the May 3 violence in Manipur were evacuated to safety on Tuesday, Th Biswajit informed.

These camps have been placed under high security zones and no outsiders, including media persons, are allowed entry. (Photo credit: Ukhrul Times)

Th. Biswajit said that around 3,500 people out of more than 6,000 people who were taking shelter at the 143 Battalion CRPF Camp in Lamphel have been evacuated, while another 200 people will be evacuated to Chandel, Tengnoupal and Moreh, with the help of the Assam Rifles. Out of 3,000 people who were taking shelter at the 86 Battalion CRPF Camp, 1,200 people are still awaiting evacuation.

Minister Th. Biswajit assured that evacuation of people from various places, including Mantripukhri and Langjing would continue. He expressed confidence that evacuation of all displaced people will be completed over the next few days.

